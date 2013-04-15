Musikmesse 2013: u-he unveils Bazille synth

MUSIKMESSE 2013: Check out the video above to see u-he founder,Urs Heckmann explain his new synth, Bazille. After four years in the alpha stage, the synth is now in beta testing and should be available in the summer priced at $149.

Urs explained, "We have almost finished Bazille, a large modular synthesizer with oscillators capable of FM, phase distortion and fractal resonance all at the same time. Audio control signals can be freely connected, and modulation rates can reach well into the ultrasonic territory."

Check out the u-he website for more on Bazille.