tone2 taurus

Tone2 has recently announced that it has a new analogue-style synth known as Taurus in development. That's about all we know at this stage… other than that it will be available soon.

The prospect of yet another vintage-inspired VSTi might not fill you with excitement, but remember that this one comes from the company that has already impressed us with its Gladiator and ElectraX synths.

Keep your eye on the Tone2 website for more.