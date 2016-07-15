Tighten up your timing with Steinberg's free Smart Click metronome app

The little-discussed iOS metronome app market has a new entrant in the form of Steinberg's Smart Click, a product of the company's trainee program.

Offering four types of click emphasis (the Cubase click sound is included), multiple time signatures and a range of options for adjusting the tempo, Smart Click is the result of a project that required trainees "to develop and market a product independently while learning to set objectives as well as remaining focused on achieving them".

Well done to Steinberg's trainees, then: you can download the app for free from the Apple App Store.