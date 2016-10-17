This spring reverb-based synth from Rhythmic Robot Audio really dishes out chaotic tones

Rhythmic Robot has announced a new Kontakt instrument in the form of the SpaceMan, which is essentially what would happen if you built a synthesizer out of springs.

The SpaceMan is based around the Ekdahl Moisturizer and the whole project was inspired by one of Future Music's very own tutorial videos, which looked at exploring an open spring reverb tank in a modular setup.

The sounds are generated using one of three 'Contamination' settings: Type 1 involves scrapes, brushes and sustained contact sounds; Type 2 covers taps, touches and momentary contact sounds; Type 3 explores breath sounds, feedback and tonal components. These can be engaged individually or in combination, and have their own level control.

Other features include a sine wave sub oscillator, multimode filter, LFO, envelope controls, harmonic generator and Glitch Control to generate musically-intelligent random patches with a single mouse click.

SpaceMan is available now for a special price of £16 plus VAT (normal price £20 plus VAT) and is compatible with Native Instruments Kontakt v4.2.3 or higher (including all versions of Kontakt 5). Kontakt Player is not supported: instruments will load, but will timeout after 15 minutes.

For more information, head on over to the Rhythmic Robot Audio website.