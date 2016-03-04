This is how you turn your MiniBrute into a wood-panelled desktop synth

If you want to dispense with the two-octave keyboard on your Arturia MiniBrute and turn the instrument into a desktop synth, you need GMUSynth's SkiniBrute.

This wood-panelled conversion kit holds the MiniBrute's top panel at a 11.25 degree angle, giving you easy access to its controls. The wooden side panels are in keeping with those on the original synth, while there's an additional wooden frontage to fill the gap left by the absent keyboard. The kit is completed by a metal base plate with rubber feet and hammer finish.

It's said that no knowledge of synth repair or electronics is required to convert your MiniBrute: all the panel mounting brackets, spacers and screws you need come included, along with full assembly instructions. You can choose from several different wood options, including cherry, walnut, maple, oak and mahogany.

Each Skinibrute is custom-made and takes up to six weeks to produce and ship. Kits costs $95 and can be ordered on the GMUSynth website.

