The small and stylish iLok 3 can hold more licences than you'll ever need

It might not be the most glamorous piece of hardware on the market, but for many people, the iLok software licence key is an essential part of their setup. And, to its credit, Pace Anti-Piracy has done its best to make the third-generation version a more desirable object than its predecessors.

For a start, it's smaller than before, and packed into a metal case. There are also said to be fewer components, meaning fewer points of potential failure.

Performance has been improved, too; iLok 3 can hold three times more licences than iLok 2, though we can't imagine many people getting anywhere its 1,500 licence limit. It's also said to be faster.

"Many people asked for the iLok to be smaller; now it is," says Andrew Kirk, Vice President of PACE Anti-Piracy, Inc. "The metal design and larger security loop should make it easier for the iLok to become your favourite item on your keychain or necklace. Along with our Eden Fusion technology, the 3rd generation iLok provides a publisher with the most secure tools in the industry. Period."

iLok 3 is fully backwards compatible and can be used in combination with previous models. You can also move licences from an old iLok to this one. It costs $50, and you can find out more on the iLok website