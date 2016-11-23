The Modal Electronics CRAFTsynth is yours for £79 and can be built in 10 minutes

Modal Electronics has produced some big and expensive analogue synths, but its latest project is a small and affordable digital one. Or should we say your project, for the CRAFTsynth is something that you need to build yourself.

This is a monophonic eight-knob instrument that we're told can be put together without the need to solder in less than 10 minutes. There are two oscillators per voice, though the unison/spread mode enables you to split each oscillator into four separate detunable sub oscillators, effectively giving you eight (got that?).

There's also an LFO with six destinations, a resonant low-pass filter and delay and distortion effects. The instrument can be played from a five-note touch panel, though the CRAFTsynth can also send and receive MIDI over USB. There's a CRAFTapp app in the offing, too, which will enable you to change the state of the filter and get "in-depth" with your synthesis.

The CRAFTsynth can be powered by USB or batteries and sports headphone and line outputs. It's available exclusively from Gear4music and can be pre-ordered now for £79, with delivery expected to be on 14 December.

Modal Electronics CRAFTsynth features