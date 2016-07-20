The Minimoog Model D is back in production

Moog's reissue of its seminal Minimoog, the Model D is now back in full production.

After landing at this year's Moogfest in a pop-up factory where a handful of special guests were invited to build there own, the Model D has entered full production at the company's Asheville headquarters.

Compared the original, there are no changes to the sound and audio signal path, however the reissued version will now feature some functional modifications that look to "expand the instrument's sonic capabilities beyond the factory specifications of a 1970's production unit."

A premium Fatar keybed with velocity and after pressure available via top panel CV jacks, alongside a dedicated analogue LFO with triangle and square waveshapes. Other modifications include; CV outputs for pitch, gate, velocity and after pressure, basic MIDI integration, and a mixer overload modification, which when engaged, allows the Minimoog Model D to conjure thicker and far more overdriven sounds than before.

The Moog Minimoog Model D is now available worldwide from authorised dealers, however it must be noted that Moog will only be able to complete a handful of orders per month.The retail price is set at £3599 inc VAT, with a suggested street price of £3249 and should be shipping in August, for a mid September arrival. More information can be found on the Moog website.

Minimoog Model D features