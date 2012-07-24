The City Is London: Ableton Live 26-video mash-up

How many of the videos can you spot?

As London prepares to host the 2012 Olympics, mash-up specialist Ithaca Audio has come up with an audio/visual extravaganza that celebrates some of the musicians, films and TV shows that are associated with the city.

The City is London features 26 videos and was created using two projectors, three laptops, Ableton Live, Max for Live, Resolume Arena and MadMapper.

Describing the setup, co-creator and director of Ithaca Audio Chris Evans-Roberts says: "We use Ableton Live with an Akai APC40. This uses Max for Live to send OSC signals over a Wi-Fi network to a second laptop running Resolume Arena which triggers videos corresponding to the audio clips in Ableton.

"This then outputs to MadMapper which uses one projector to map the 26 videos over the surface of some plain white cardboard boxes. It all runs in real-time at HD quality on standard MacBook Pros."