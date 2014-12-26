The best new monitor speakers of 2014

When it comes to monitors, this year has been all about power and portability, with many of our top speakers delivering a big sound in a small package. Let's get down to specifics and look at (in no particular order) our top speakers from 2014, starting with Fluid Audio's FX8.



New kid on the block Fluid wowed us with the sound quality and low price of last year’s F5s, and it's raised the bar once more with the FX8.

These coaxial 8-inchers come in at just under £300 for the pair (yes, you heard that right). These are the perfect monitors if you are tight on space and budget; they can be trusted for critical mixes.

