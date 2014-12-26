The best new monitor speakers of 2014
Fluid Audio FX8
When it comes to monitors, this year has been all about power and portability, with many of our top speakers delivering a big sound in a small package. Let's get down to specifics and look at (in no particular order) our top speakers from 2014, starting with Fluid Audio's FX8.
New kid on the block Fluid wowed us with the sound quality and low price of last year’s F5s, and it's raised the bar once more with the FX8.
These coaxial 8-inchers come in at just under £300 for the pair (yes, you heard that right). These are the perfect monitors if you are tight on space and budget; they can be trusted for critical mixes.
PreSonus Sceptre 8
At the other end of the price scale in the project studio market are the PreSonus Sceptre 8s. Also a two-way coaxial design, but with a much larger price and footprint than the Fluids, the S8s feature onboard DSP for finely-tuned driver performance.
4.5 out of 5
M-Audio M3-8
One of the latest monitors from the M-Audio stable is yet another coaxial design, but this time in a three-way configuration.
The three-way design is rarely seen at such a low price point but, happily, the M3-8 manages to deliver plenty of power and low-frequency extension.
4 out of 5
Fender Passport Studio
The surprise package of 2014 was the Fender Passport Studio monitor.
Fender teamed up with Focal to produce a portable active studio monitoring system. The chassis is Fender’s ‘take-anywhere’, which is seen on bigger PA models loaded with Focal tweeters and drivers. Despite being in plastic enclosures, these monitors work well for casual listening and mixing alike.
4.5 out of 5
JBL 3 Series
With their unique tuned waveguides, the 3 series monitors from JBL give the same off-axis detailed accuracy you’d expect from a coaxial design. We looked at the 8-inch and 5-inch models, with the latter really impressing when paired up with the LSR310S subwoofer.
4 out of 5
Tannoy Reveal 802
With their attractive performance, price and design, these Tannoys are looking to be as popular as their predecessors, and stand out in an already over-crowded mid-range monitor market.
We liked the inclusion of an aux-in for plugging in any device - you often see this on smaller ‘multimedia’ monitors, so why not the bigger ones?
4.5 out of 5
Samson Resolv RXA6
The latest models in the Resolv range come with a ribbon tweeter, which is yet another rarity at this price and size. Made from aluminium, the 2.5-inch tweeters provide a smooth top-end that is well matched with a solid low-end courtesy of the 6-inch drivers.
Genelec 8010A
Genelec hit 2014 with the smallest monitors we have tested all year, but you wouldn’t know it to listen to them.
They offer impressive low-frequency response, a smooth accurate high-end and well-balanced mids - what’s not to like?
The 8010As measure just under 20cm high and, as with all Genelecs, the build quality is second to none. Even though housed in die-cast aluminium, they are still quite light at 1.5kg each.
4.5 out of 5
