The best new interfaces of 2014
UAD Apollo Twin
A lot of interfaces may look similar and have familiar specs, but not all of them are born equal. Here, in no particular order, are our favourites from the past 12 months, including some that offer rather more than just straightforward I/O. Let's start with the UAD Apollo Twin.
Apollo Twin was one of the most eagerly-awaited audio interfaces ever. Not only is it an excellent-sounding interface, but it can also run UAD Powered Plug-Ins, and comes in at a much more affordable price point than other members of the Apollo family.
5 out of 5
SPL Crimson
If you're looking for a desktop audio interface but don’t require one with DSP then this is a fine option. The Crimson is a robust 6-in/6-out USB interface that's both Windows and Mac compatible.
5 out of 5
Prism Sound Lyra 2
This 2-in/4-out interface with mic pres and 8-channel optical I/O has incredible conversion quality, outstanding mic preamps and excellent control features. All of this is wrapped up in a very compact and portable enclosure.
5 out of 5
Read Prism Sound Lyra 2 review
Steinberg UR44
Yet another Yamaha-built interface from the house of Cubase, the UR44 is a 6-in/4-out USB device with MIDI, and offers a fair amount of flexibility at an attractive price point.
4.5 out of 5
Focusrite Saffire Pro 26
Much like the UR44, the Saffire is decked out with IO, and straight from the box you have access to eight ins and eight outs, with a further ten ins courtesy of the onboard ADAT card.
4.5 out of 5
Read Focusrite Saffire Pro 26 review
iConnectivity iConnectMIDI4+
We couldn’t have been more excited to hear about the MIDI4+, with its iPad charging and audio passThru, and we weren’t disappointed. Those who run multiple devices and ever more complex MIDI setups that include an iPad will find this indispensable.
Find out more about iConnectivity iConnectMIDI4+
Teenage Engineering Oplab
If you work in a more experimental way, you may need more than just audio and MIDI connectivity, which is where Oplab comes in handy. This MIDI, USB, CV/Gate, trigger, clock and sensor interface/converter should provide you with enough IO to get those creative juices flowing.
4 out of 5
Read Teenage Engineering Oplab review
