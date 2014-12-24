The best new interfaces of 2014

A lot of interfaces may look similar and have familiar specs, but not all of them are born equal. Here, in no particular order, are our favourites from the past 12 months, including some that offer rather more than just straightforward I/O. Let's start with the UAD Apollo Twin.

Apollo Twin was one of the most eagerly-awaited audio interfaces ever. Not only is it an excellent-sounding interface, but it can also run UAD Powered Plug-Ins, and comes in at a much more affordable price point than other members of the Apollo family.

5 out of 5

