The best new Eurorack modular gear of NAMM 2016

The world of modular took another leap in its exponential rise in popularity at this year’s NAMM show. No longer dwellers in HALL E, a place that has been home to numerous unknown Chinese PA manufacturers, lesser-known Ukelele companies and a lot of acoustic treatment specialists, modular creators have been elevated to the lofty heights of HALL A, mixing it up with the likes of Moog, Dave Smith and Casio.

While such a grouping of Eurorack companies isn’t new, their new stature at the NAMM show is surely indicative of how popular Eurorack modular has become in recent years.

Read more: Native Instruments Crush Pack

Another indicator of this growth is the number of non-modular manufacturers who are now dipping their toes and getting in on the party.

We scoured the show floor for all that is ‘Euro’ to bring you up-to-date on some of the cool new and crazy things we’ll be seeing in 2016.