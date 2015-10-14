The A to Z of Eurorack modular synths

Let’s embark on a journey through the pioneering frontier of synth hardware. A land of strange, esoteric panels, and peculiarly-named devices that couldn’t possibly be justifiable releases for big, multinational hardware manufacturers with large overheads and more mouths to feed.

A World with over 1000 modules, where our ultra-Franken-synth can do or be more or less anything we can imagine. It’s a world where you can email the company with questions about its new module, and get a reply not from a form, but as a personal message from the person who actually designed and built it.

Read more: Cherry Audio Voltage Modular

Like anything, Eurorack isn’t intimidating once you know some of the fundamentals - there’s just a lot of choice, and certain risks to be aware of. What you need is to know how it works, its history, to meet some of the best-known players and artists, and to find out how to learn more. You just need a guide, and some discipline.

So keep clicking that 'Next' button, and all will be revealed. Best leave your purses and wallets at the door for safe keeping.