The 10 best controllers and sequencers of 2015

The ballot box has been closed and all the votes counted in Future Music’s Gear of the Year Reader Poll 2015.

We can finally reveal the best controllers and sequencers of 2015, as voted for by you.

Our verdict

“If you're looking for an in-depth controller for the studio or for the stage, Code is a keyboard controller happy to bask in the limelight.”

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: M-Audio Code series

BUY: M-Audio Code series currently available from:

UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music

US: Sweetwater | Full Compass

