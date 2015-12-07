The 10 best controllers and sequencers of 2015
10. M-Audio Code series
The ballot box has been closed and all the votes counted in Future Music’s Gear of the Year Reader Poll 2015.
We can finally reveal the best controllers and sequencers of 2015, as voted for by you.
Our verdict
“If you're looking for an in-depth controller for the studio or for the stage, Code is a keyboard controller happy to bask in the limelight.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: M-Audio Code series
9. Native Instruments Traktor S5
Our verdict
“Another solid Stems controller from NI, but we miss the flexibility of the S8 and D2.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Traktor S5
8. Akai MPC Touch
What they say
“Our newest addition to the legendary MPC series re-writes the rules with an intuitive controller featuring multi-touch functionality, creating a truly immersive production experience.”
Find out more: Akai website
7. Korg SQ-1
Our verdict
“Plenty of functionality in a compact, cheap and portable battery-powered package.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg SQ-1
6. Roger Linn Design LinnStrument
Our verdict
“LinnStrument feels like a proper instrument and really helps to bring sounds to life.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roger Linn Design LinnStrument
5. Akai Advance
Our verdict
“The Advance controllers elegantly remove the disconnect between your controller and DAW.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai Advance
4. Novation Launchpad Pro
Our verdict
“Flexible and intuitive – the Pro is one of the most creative and inspiring controllers we've tried.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Novation Launchpad Pro
3. ROLI Seaboard Rise
Our verdict
“A giant leap forward for keyboard- kind, the Rise is an innovative product which oozes quality.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ROLI Seaboard Rise
2. Arturia Beatstep Pro
Our verdict
“An awesome update to an innovative but so-so sequencer/controller results in one of the year's most desirable bits of kit!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia Beatstep Pro
1. Ableton Push 2
What they say
“Push is an instrument that puts everything you need to make music in one place – at your fingertips.
“It’s a powerful, expressive instrument that gives you hands-on control of an unlimited palette of sounds, without needing to look at a computer.”
FULL REVIEW: Ableton Push 2
