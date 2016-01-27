Tascam's VL-S3 monitors are small, affordable and available

They might cost less than £100, but Tascam is confident that its VL-S3 speakers offer "professional monitoring quality".
Sold as a pair, the VL-S3s are compact and feature 0.5-inch tweeters, 3-inch woofers and a bass port in the rear of the cabinet. Frequency response is from 80Hz to 22kHz, and there's an integrated 14W + 14W amplifier.
There are RCA inputs for line-level signals, plus a 3.5mm stereo line in for playback from personal audio and other devices.
Specs are below - the VL-S3s are available now priced at £89. Find out more on the Tascam website.
Tascam VL-S3 specs
- Power amplifier output: 14 W + 14 W (left speaker cabinet contains the power amplifier)
- 3-inch woofer, 0.5-inch tweeter
- Bass reflex port on rear side
- Crossover circuit specially tuned at 8 kHz - well outside the vocal range
- RCA terminals (stereo) and 3.5-mm stereo mini unbalanced input (the stereo 3.5-mm mini jack is preferred)
- Volume control
- Power switch/Power LED
- Dedicated AC adapter included (TASCAM PS-P1524E)
- Stereo 6.3-mm to RCA adapter cable included