Tascam's VL-S3 monitors are small, affordable and available

They might cost less than £100, but Tascam is confident that its VL-S3 speakers offer "professional monitoring quality".

Sold as a pair, the VL-S3s are compact and feature 0.5-inch tweeters, 3-inch woofers and a bass port in the rear of the cabinet. Frequency response is from 80Hz to 22kHz, and there's an integrated 14W + 14W amplifier.

There are RCA inputs for line-level signals, plus a 3.5mm stereo line in for playback from personal audio and other devices.

Specs are below - the VL-S3s are available now priced at £89. Find out more on the Tascam website.

Tascam VL-S3 specs