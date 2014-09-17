Tascam announces Wi-Fi-compatible 2-and 4-track handheld recorders

Image 1 of 2 Choose the DR-44 if you want 4-track recording capabilities... Tascam DR-44WL Image 2 of 2 ...Or the DR-22WL if you're happy with two tracks. Tascam DR-22WL

Tascam has unveiled new 2- and 4-track handheld audio recorders - the DR-22WL and DR-44WL - both of which have built-in Wi-Fi.

This means that you can control their recording functions using a dedicated smartphone app (eliminating handling noise) and send recordings wirelessly to your computer or other Wi-Fi-compatible device. No external network is required, as the recorders create their own.

Both models can record at up to 24-bit/96kHz in WAV and MP3 formats, while storage is via MicroSD card. They come with built-in X-Y cardioid mics for stereo recording, with the DR-44WL also boasting two XLR/TRS inputs. This device also has an MTR mode, which enables musicians to use it as as multitrack recorder, building up songs one track at a time. There's a built-in reverb effect, too.

The DR-22WL also offers reverb, plus an overdub function that enables "new sounds to be layered over existing recordings."

You can find out more about the DR-22WL and DR-44WL on the Tascam website. It looks like prices will be around £129/$150 and £249/$299.