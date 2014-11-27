Take control of your drum track's dynamics with Drum Leveler plugin

Said to give you "unparalleled control over your drums' dynamics," Drum Leveler is a beat-detection-based downward and upward compressor/expander.

That's quite a mouthful, so allow us to explain further by telling you that it selectively applies gain to individual drum beats, giving you the desired target level for each 'hit'. It promises to do this without affecting bleed noises or other beats that are outside of the user-defined processing range.

The result, we're told, will be solid, driving grooves with clarity and punch.

If you like the sound of all that, check out the video above and head to the Sound Radix website, where you can download a demo or buy Drum Leveler in 32/64-bit VST/AU/RTAS formats for PC and Mac.

Sound Radix Drum Leveler features