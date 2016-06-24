Summer NAMM 2016: Pearl Drums teams up with Steven Slate to release Mimic Pro drum module

Pearl Drums and Steven Slate have teamed up to announce a new electronic drum module at this year's Summer NAMM.

The module in question is called the Mimic Pro and promises to be "the most advanced drum machine in the world". It is powered by Slate Drums 5 which features 24-bit multi-velocity drum samples and are all accessible via a 7" IPS touchscreen. As Steven reports in the video, all the sounds have been captured on "the best equipment in world-class recording studios".

The machine looks to bridge the gap between traditional drum brains and using laptops running drum-emulation VSTs with electronic kits, offering up a small, all-in-one package.

There are no details on price as yet and it is hoped Mimic Pro will be released early 2017. For more information as it becomes available, keep your eyes peeled on MusicRadar and Pearl Drums.

Mimic Pro features