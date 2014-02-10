Sugar Bytes releases Effectrix for iPad

Following its ports of WOW2 and Turnado, Sugar Bytes has now brought another of its acclaimed desktop plugins, Effectrix, to the iPad.

This enables you to use up to 14 effects in a sequencing matrix, and looks to have masses of creative potential. Both staple and more experimental processors are included, and there's support for Audiobus and Inter App Audio.

Check out the specs below. Effectrix for iPad is available now from the App Store priced at £12.99/$17.99/€15.99.