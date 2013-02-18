Step sequencing using four Novation Launchpads

Back in 2011 we told you about Lauflicht, a plug-in for the Renoise DAW that enables you to use your Novation Launchpad as a step sequencer.

The third version of Lauflicht ups the ante somewhat, enabling you to use up to four Launchpads together and load/mix patterns in real-time.

Find out more in the video above. Lauflicht 3 costs €24 and is available now.

Lauflicht 3 features