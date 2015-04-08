Steinberg announces Cubase Elements 8 release

Steinberg has announced the release of Cubase Elements 8, the cut-down, entry level version of its heavyweight DAW. Following the release of respectively top-end and mid-range Cubase Pro 8 and Cubase Artist 8, Elements 8 completes this generation's line-up.
It's available right now for £73/$99, or as a free 30-day trial. You can grab it direct from Steinberg, where you'll also find details about upgrade discounts and a grace period for recent buyers of Elements 7.
Cubase Elements 8 key features
- Personal music production system, offering a set of streamlined audio/MIDI recording, editing, scoring and mixing tools
- Based on proven Steinberg Cubase technology used by professionals around the world
- Supports 64 MIDI and 48 simultaneous audio tracks with up to 24-bit/192 kHz
- Award-winning 32-bit floating-point Steinberg audio engine, flexible routing and full automatic delay compensation
- Includes outstanding virtual instruments: HALion Sonic SE workstation, MPC-style Groove Agent SE drum machine, Prologue synthesizer
- Comes ready with 44 audio effect processors, including Pitch Correct for vocal intonation correction, MorphFilter and the extraordinary VST Amp Rack guitar tone suite
- MixConsole provides the stellar mixing experience with full flexibility and integrated EQ/Dynamics channel strip modules for epic pro-console sound
- Chord pads for easy chord composing and management
- Includes dozens of presets and thousands of MIDI construction loops
- Streamlined score editing feature set