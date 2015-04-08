Steinberg announces Cubase Elements 8 release

Your gateway to the world of Cubase for £73/$99

Steinberg has announced the release of Cubase Elements 8, the cut-down, entry level version of its heavyweight DAW. Following the release of respectively top-end and mid-range Cubase Pro 8 and Cubase Artist 8, Elements 8 completes this generation's line-up.

It's available right now for £73/$99, or as a free 30-day trial. You can grab it direct from Steinberg, where you'll also find details about upgrade discounts and a grace period for recent buyers of Elements 7.

Cubase Elements 8 key features