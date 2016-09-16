Spitfire Audio trumpets the arrival of Symphonic Brass, its most complete brass collection yet

Orchestral sample library vendor Spitfire Audio has released its latest collection; Symphonic Brass.

The library is the product of a decade of sampling work, with four years spent capturing the finest British brass players, all of whom were recorded at Air Studios, London.

Symphonic Brass includes a broad selection of different section sizes - from soloists to large groups of trumpets, horns and trombones. It also features instruments such as bass trombones, tubas, cimbassi, contrabass trombones and a contrabass tuba.

The collection is based on previous packs that were originally released as part of the BML (British Modular Library) project. However, with its new articulations and instruments, Spitfire Audio is calling Symphonic Brass "a more affordable entry into what we believe to be the finest orchestral brass library available today."

Spitfire Symphonic Brass is available now at the introductory price of £399 (normally £499). For more information, head over to the Spitfire Audio website.