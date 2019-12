Spitfire Audio has released the very sample pack it created for the video above, for free.

In the video, Christian Henson takes you through his production principles when constructing a sample pack, in this case of a Yueqin, also known as the Chinese moon guitar.

The pack is available as a free download from Spitfire Audio, but you will need to fill out a short survey to obtain your copy.

Head on over to the Spitfire Audio website now to claim your free copy of Moon Guitar.