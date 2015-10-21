SoundRadix gives away Muteomatic plugin for free

Muteomatix from SoundRadix allows you to automatically mute your talkback channel according to your DAW's transport state.

Producers who are constantly forgetting to hit the talkback button whilst chatting to the band, or have accidentally told the singer exactly what they thought of that last take because the channel was still open, may want to check it out.

The plugin automatically opens the mic when the DAW stops and mutes it when the DAW is in playback or recording mode. Long reverb tails are also muted to allow for intelligible conversation.

Muteomatic is available to download now in 64-bit VST, AAX, AU and RTAS formats for Mac and PC.