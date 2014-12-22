Softube makes Saturation Knob plugin free for all

Previously available to PreSonus Studio One and Pro Tools users, Softube's Saturation Knob plugin is now being offered for free to owners of all DAWs. It's available as a VST, AAX and Audio Units plugin, and also as a Reason Rack Extension.

This one-knob plugin is a modelled output distortion that can be used to add grit. Softube suggests that it's great for fattening up basslines, adding harmonics and shimmer to vocals, or destroying drum loops. You can choose from high, neutral and low saturation/distortion types.

Find out more and download Saturation Knob via the Softube website.