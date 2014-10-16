Slam's favourite music software
Togu Audio Line TAL-BassLine-101
“This can achieve great results with its cool presets and maximum treatability, and the addition of a step sequencer and arpeggiator make it a must-have for on-the-fly techno sequences.”
Rob Papen Predator
“Predator is a fat-sounding soft synth with a very easy interface. It’s great as an all-rounder whether you’re looking for cool basslines, electronic percussion or tasty synth stabs.”
D16 Nepheton
“There’s nothing like the groove of an 808 to capture that archetypal old-school feel. If you’re lucky enough to own one like we do - and believe us, it’s one of our favourite toys - then you’ll know that it can be a pain to drag out and sync up every time. For a quick idea, or as an occasional substitute, Nepheton simulates it accurately and has all of the original machine’s features, plus some additional ones, too.”
Korg Legacy Collection
"As massive fans of Korg, we couldn’t believe the announcement of a software hybrid of five classic keyboards (MS-20, M1, Polysix, Mono/Poly and the Wavestation) and a fantastic effects unit (MDE-X) in one interface. It’s been on pretty much all our tracks since, and it opens up our new album.”
SoundToys plugins
“A fantastic set of eight very versatile, warm, analogue-sounding effects. EchoBoy is our main dub delay monster, Cystalliser is our sonic manipulator and spacey echo-verb (and more), and FilterFreak is an incredibly feature-laden multipurpose analogue filter. Then there’s PanMan, PhaseMistress and more. Highly recommended purchases in our eyes (and ears).”