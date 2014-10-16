Slam's favourite music software

“There’s nothing like the groove of an 808 to capture that archetypal old-school feel. If you’re lucky enough to own one like we do - and believe us, it’s one of our favourite toys - then you’ll know that it can be a pain to drag out and sync up every time. For a quick idea, or as an occasional substitute, Nepheton simulates it accurately and has all of the original machine’s features, plus some additional ones, too.”

Read D16 Nepheton review

