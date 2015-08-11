Slam Dawg mastering processor promises phat results fast

Slam Dawg is a new mastering processor from Beatskillz that promises "less bark, more bite", which sounds good, even if we don't quite know what it means.

This is one of those plugins that keeps the complex processing under the hood while simplifying the interface. So, instead of traditional parameter labels, you get knobs with names like Heat, Thump, Mud Out, Boom, Crush and Airzz.

While this may be great for beginners, the downside is that any skills (or skillz) learnt using this processor won't be transferrable to any other, though Beatskillz claims that you can get "pro results" right here. Slam Dawg is designed to be used on drums, bass, vocals and other parts (as well as busses and full mixes), and to deliver a "punchy, clear and wide sound".

You can find out whether these claims hold water by trying the demo, which can be downloaded from the Beatskillz website. Slam Dawg is currently available for the introductory price of $99, and in VST/AU/AAX 32/64-bit formats for PC and Mac.