Skrillex wins three Grammy Awards

Skrillex seems to divide opinion among electronic music makers (and listeners, for that matter), but with three Grammy Awards now in his pocket, someone must think that he's doing something right.

The 24-year producer's single Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites won Best Dance Recording, while the EP of the same name was named Best Electronic/Dance Album. His remix of Benny Benassi's Cinema, meanwhile was acclaimed as the Best Remixed Recording.

Skrillex lost out in two other categories: Best New Artist and best Short Form Music Video, which were won by Bon Iver and Adele's Rolling In The Deep respectively.

In related news, prankster producer Deadmau5, who lost out in all three electronic music categories, attended the ceremony wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with Skrillex's mobile phone number across the front, ensuring prank calls aplenty.

Skrillex didn't seem too bothered, though, tweeting later: "Haha @deadmau5just wore my phone number on his fokin shirt on tv gotta retire this phone".