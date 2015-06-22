Sequence your gating with free A1TriggerGate plugin

Having realised that none of the sequenced/rhythmic gating plugins on the market satisfied him, developer Alex Hilton decided to take matters into his own hands and create his own. The result is A1Audio's A1TriggerGate, which Alex can (presumably) be happy with and the rest of us can download for free for PC and Mac.

You can sequence gates in a pattern sequencer that offers step length buttons and a volume fader for each step. There's also an integrated FX section that supplies you with a low-pass filter and Drive/Distortion and Echo/Delay processors, plus a handy randomise option.

Find out more and download AlTriggerGate in VST/AU/RTAS/AAX formats from the A1Audio website.