Sennheiser e845 microphone

DJ EXPO 2013: The Sennheiser evolution series is for anyone who needs a reliable microphone on a budget yet still expects a high quality and professional sound.

The evolution microphone range provides bands with a complete microphone solution for flawless and rich sound for both vocals and instruments. This year the evolution series is celebrating its 15th anniversary having sold some 10 million wired and wireless evolution microphones.

The e845 dynamic, super-cardioid microphone that delivers an audible difference. Its expanded high frequency range creates space for dynamics with a high signal quality.

Vocals become more alive and open, even at varying proximities to the mic. It also easily eliminates ambient noise and equally suitable for use on stage, in the rehearsal room or for any presentations or conferences.

