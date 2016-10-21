SampleScience is giving away its TR-626 drum machine sample pack for free

SampleScience has released the TR-626 HD sample pack for free. The pack is a collection of high-definition recordings (32-bit/44.1kHz) of Roland's TR-626 drum machine.

Annoyed with the badly recorded, mislabeled, low bit rate audio files and noisy samples that were already available on the internet, SampleScience took to fixing this problem with the TR-626 HD sample pack.

All samples have been fully edited, giving you what the makers are calling "the perfect TR-626 sample set".

In the sample pack you'll find all 30 drum sounds found in the TR-626 drum machine. These are supplied in 32-bit, 24-bit and 16-bit versions, all in WAV format.

To get hold of the sample pack for yourself, head on over to the SampleScience website.