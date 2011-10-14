SampleRadar: 352 free chillout samples

SampleRadar has had a bit of a week of it, so today's sample collection is designed to lower the stress levels and calm things down.

That's right: we're entering the blissful world of chillout: set the speedometer to 90bpm and relax.

What you need to know

The samples are split into four folders: Bass, Drums, Keys and Pads. These contain both loops and multisamples.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The chillout samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Bass



Beat

Mellorgan

Pad

Chillout samples: click to download

Chillout samples (189MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Tutorial

23 chillout and lounge tips

