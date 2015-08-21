SampleRadar: 346 free spiritual samples

SampleRadar has always been big on personal growth - and we don't just mean the hair that seems to be sprouting out of our ears at an alarming rate these days - so a selection of spiritual samples is long overdue.

Get ready for everything from choirs to prayer bowls and a pedal harmonium

What you need to know

The spiritual samples are divided into six folders, each of which is labelled according to the samples contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The spiritual samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Peace atmosphere

Fake choir

Piano strings (130bpm)

Processed prayer bowl

Spiritual samples: click to download

Spiritual samples (540MB)

