Roland, Yamaha, Korg and more to exhibit at PMT Birmingham live event

PRESS RELEASE

The MIA's Best Multiple Retailer, Professional Music Technology (PMT), are once again resurrecting the legendary Music's Live event at their flagship Birmingham megastore on the 9th and 10th of November.

Filled to the max with the UK's leading product demonstrators the event promises to showcase the latest gear from the greatest brands. With UK exclusives, 1-day only discounts and the opportunity to get your hands on the first look and feel of some brand new product, it's definitely not to be missed.

There will be product designers available on hand to show you how to customise your gear, live sessions throughout the day and some lovely little freebies thrown in for good measure.

Add into that some glaringly good Finance and Part exchange options now available in store it will definitely be a struggle to keep your hands in your pockets.

Confirmed so far are…..

Roland, Boss, Yamaha, Korg, Blackstar, Novation, KRK, Focusrite, Korg, Ibanez, Gibson, Fender, Orange, Dr. Green, Daddario, RCF, Bose, Peavey, Alesis, Gibson, MXR, Dunlop, SE Microphones, Ashdown, Tama, Natal, Taylor and Martin.

The store will open from 9:30am -6pm on Saturday and 11am-5pm Sunday.

Parking and Entrance is FREE.