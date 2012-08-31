Roland Integra-7 sound module announced

Roland Integra-7
Roland Integra-7 front panel
Roland Integra-7 rear
Roland Integra-7 angle
We teased you with a few pics yesterday, but we can now confirm that Roland's new synth product is the Integra-7, a rack-mountable sound module/audio interface that features more than 6,000 sounds.
You can almost think of this as a 'best of Roland package': it offers everything from the latest SuperNatural sounds to patches from the company's previous synth products (all of the sounds from the XV-5080 are on board, plus all 12 titles from the SRX Expansion libraries) and its V-Drums modules.
Integra-7 is a 16-part multitimbral module with dedicated multi-effects for each part. There's also a 17-part Motional Surround ambience engine for stereo, headphone and 5.1 channel output.
Editing can be done on the unit, via a VST editor or - most fluidly- from a dedicated iPad app.
Find out more in the press release below. Roland Integra-7 costs £1500.
Roland Integra-7 press release
With the development of SuperNATURAL sound and Behaviour Modelling technology, Roland has blurred the boundary between acoustic and electronic instruments. Built upon these core technologies, the new INTEGRA-7 sound module gives musicians a gold mine of the latest SuperNATURAL sounds in a fast-access, fully-stocked 16-part module. The powerhouse rack comprises a "greatest hits" collection of sounds from Roland's flagship keyboards and V-Drums modules, plus all 12 boards in the acclaimed SRX library. Then there's a new technology called Motional Surround, a 17-part ambience engine that lets you graphically control the distance and position of each part within a 360-degree sound field. With the immense power of the INTEGRA-7, you can create amazingly realistic and detailed orchestral arrangements, as well as immersive, spatial sounds, and beyond.
- Flagship synth module with over 5,000 sounds built in
- The latest SuperNATURAL sounds with enhanced Behaviour Modelling technology for expressive acoustic instruments and accurate reproduction of performance articulations
- Powerful SuperNATURAL synth engine with fat analogue synth models and vintage filter types
- Dynamic SuperNATURAL drum engine with natural tonal change, derived from Roland V-Drums
- For producers, the "must-have" SRX Expansion sound library is built in; all 12 SRX titles included
- Dedicated multi-effects and EQ for each part (16 parts), plus dedicated COMP+EQ (use six simultaneously) for drums and ambience parameters for SuperNATURAL drum kits
- Innovative 17-part Motional Surround ambience engine for stereo, headphone, and 5.1-channel output
- INTEGRA-7 Editor for iPad and Motional Surround VSTi Editor for SONAR software
