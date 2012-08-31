Roland Integra-7 sound module announced

Image 1 of 4 If it's sounds you want, Integra-7 has plenty. Click through for more product photos. Roland Integra-7

Image 2 of 4 The front panel. Roland Integra-7 front panel

Image 3 of 4 The back panel. Roland Integra-7 rear

Image 4 of 4 Integra-7 can also function as an audio interface. Roland Integra-7 angle



We teased you with a few pics yesterday, but we can now confirm that Roland's new synth product is the Integra-7, a rack-mountable sound module/audio interface that features more than 6,000 sounds.

You can almost think of this as a 'best of Roland package': it offers everything from the latest SuperNatural sounds to patches from the company's previous synth products (all of the sounds from the XV-5080 are on board, plus all 12 titles from the SRX Expansion libraries) and its V-Drums modules.

Integra-7 is a 16-part multitimbral module with dedicated multi-effects for each part. There's also a 17-part Motional Surround ambience engine for stereo, headphone and 5.1 channel output.

Editing can be done on the unit, via a VST editor or - most fluidly- from a dedicated iPad app.

Find out more in the press release below. Roland Integra-7 costs £1500.

Roland Integra-7 press release

With the development of SuperNATURAL sound and Behaviour Modelling technology, Roland has blurred the boundary between acoustic and electronic instruments. Built upon these core technologies, the new INTEGRA-7 sound module gives musicians a gold mine of the latest SuperNATURAL sounds in a fast-access, fully-stocked 16-part module. The powerhouse rack comprises a "greatest hits" collection of sounds from Roland's flagship keyboards and V-Drums modules, plus all 12 boards in the acclaimed SRX library. Then there's a new technology called Motional Surround, a 17-part ambience engine that lets you graphically control the distance and position of each part within a 360-degree sound field. With the immense power of the INTEGRA-7, you can create amazingly realistic and detailed orchestral arrangements, as well as immersive, spatial sounds, and beyond.

Flagship synth module with over 5,000 sounds built in

The latest SuperNATURAL sounds with enhanced Behaviour Modelling technology for expressive acoustic instruments and accurate reproduction of performance articulations

Powerful SuperNATURAL synth engine with fat analogue synth models and vintage filter types

Dynamic SuperNATURAL drum engine with natural tonal change, derived from Roland V-Drums

For producers, the "must-have" SRX Expansion sound library is built in; all 12 SRX titles included

Dedicated multi-effects and EQ for each part (16 parts), plus dedicated COMP+EQ (use six simultaneously) for drums and ambience parameters for SuperNATURAL drum kits

Innovative 17-part Motional Surround ambience engine for stereo, headphone, and 5.1-channel output

INTEGRA-7 Editor for iPad and Motional Surround VSTi Editor for SONAR software

For more information, visit www.RolandConnect.com.