Roland announces free SH-101 Plug-Out synth for Aira System-1

We knew it was coming, but now we have official specs and screenshots for Roland's new SH-101 Plug-Out synth, the first additional instrument to be compatible with the Aira System-1 hardware. This will be available free to System-1 owners soon.

The Plug-Out technology is designed to marry the best elements of hardware and software. So, you can use the SH-101 as a VST/AU instrument in your Mac or PC DAW (using the System-1 as a controller), but you also have the option of sending the entire model (and any presets you've created) to the System-1 hardware so that you can play it anywhere without a computer.

As for the SH-101 itself, this is based on Roland's Analog Circuit Behaviour (ACB) technology and promises to faithfully recreate not only the original synth's sound, but also the behaviour of its oscillators, filters and more. There are also additional features - new effects, for example - that weren't included in the original.

Check out the SH-101 Plug-Out's specs below and the video above to see exactly how it works. You'll find additional information on the Roland website.

Roland SH-101 Plug-Out specs