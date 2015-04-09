Rodriguez Jr.'s favourite music software
Apple Logic Pro X
“Logic is the core of my studio. Ableton Live is ReWired as a slave so I can tweak loops, etc in it, but I still find Logic better for editing and mixing down. I love to work with the Environment page to control, program and virtually connect my external MIDI devices.”
UAD SSL 4000 Series Console Bundle
“This is my go-to EQ. The low- and high-pass filters are my trick for getting more headroom. The EQ sounds extremely clear and punchy, particularly in BLK mode. I’m also a huge fan of the SSL Bus compressor. It’s all about a slow attack, fast release, and tweaking the threshold until the needle hits 3dB of gain reduction - that’s where the magic happens.”
Universal Audio Studer A800
“This can do the job of a whole channel strip, including EQ and compression. I push it quite hot to pull the shit out of any dull sound, and add this magnetic vibration. It’s also great on groups like the drum bus.”
Hexler TouchOSC
“I avoid overcomplicated software and apps as they kill my workflow, so TouchOSC is great: a very handy [iPad] app for designing MIDI controllers, with a fast and accurate response. I have several templates for controlling hardware devices.”
Green Oak Crystal
“There’s so much awesome freeware on the web. It’s sometimes poorly coded and designed, but that makes it even more interesting! I’ve been using Crystal since its first release because it has very unusual features and modulation routing, including multi-stage envelopes, a complete modulation matrix and more.”