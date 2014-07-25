Rode announces NT-USB "studio-grade" microphone

Fresh from updating its iXY microphone for iPhone, Rode has announced the NT-USB, which it bills as a "studio-grade microphone with the convenience of a digital USB interface".

A 'side-address microphone', the NT-USB is designed for recording musical performances and spoken words. It can be used with your PC, Mac or iPad (via a Camera Connection Kit).

The body of the NT-USB features a 3.5mm zero-latency headphone monitoring jack, along with dials to adjust the monitoring level and mix between the computer/iPad audio and the microphone input. A pop filter is included (this attaches to the base of the mic), as is a desktop tripod stand. You even get a pouch to carry the thing around in.

Find out more on the Rode website. Pricing and shipping information is still to be confirmed.