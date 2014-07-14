Rode updates iXY microphone for iPhone 5, 5s and 5c

Rode has announced a new version of its acclaimed iXY iPhone microphone for the iPhone 5, 5s and 5c.

The redesigned iXY with Lightning connector does away with the 30-pin connector in favour of Apple's newer and smaller one, but boasts the same level of performance as the original product. You get a matched pair of 1/2-inch condenser capsules arranged in a stacked XY configuration and the option to record at sample rates up to 24-bit/96kHz.

There are interchangeable mounting clamps to suit all the iPhone 5 series devices (these are also said to provide shock mounting and help to minimise vibration transferring to the microphone capsules) and a foam windshield.

"The original iXY was an industry leader in both design and function, so we're thrilled to continue this success with the updated version for iPhone 5." commented Damien Wilson, Rode's Global Sales and Marketing Director. "Being able to record at this quality with a device that sits in your pocket has been a game changer not only for audio professionals, but for enthusiasts alike."

The iXY with Lightning connector should be available now, though pricing is still to be confirmed. You can find out more on the Rode iXY website.