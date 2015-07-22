Rob Da Bank brings his Music Club to Camp Bestival

Music festivals can sometimes be rather passive experiences - you stand in a field waiting for each band that's presented to you to play their big hit so you can film it on your smartphone - but Camp Bestival, which takes place between 30 July and 2 August at Lulworth Castle in Dorset, is different.

Designed very much with families in mind, it's full of Stuff For Kids To Do, and sparking an interest in music making is definitely on the agenda.

Camp Bestival curator Rob Da Bank, for example, is bringing his Music Club to the festival. This offers exclusive workshops, demonstrations, inspirational speakers and performances for 13 - 17 year olds, and is strictly a parent-free zone.

With masterclasses covering everything from scratching, MCing, beat mixing, lyricism, spoken word, singing, street dance and live music, there's sure to be something to engage your surly teenager, leaving you to head off to catch a band or two. Camp Bestival headliners include Underworld, Clean Bandit and Kaiser Chiefs.

Oh, and if you're looking for something musical for your younger kids to do, why not help them to make a carrot whistle?

Camp Bestival tickets are available through various outlets, with an adult weekend pass costing £195. There are reduced rates for students (£180), 15 to 17 year olds (£113), 11 to 14 year olds (£88), and 5 to 10 year olds (£20). Weekend entry for those aged four and under are free, but a ticket is still required. Day tickets are also available.