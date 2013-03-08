Retronyms' Tabletop gets three new devices

If you're an iPad musician, now could be a great time to take a fresh look at Retronyms' Tabletop. Not only is it a host for Arturia's new iMini, but it's just been announced that this mobile studio app has been kitted out with three new devices of its own.

These go by the names of, Deadbeat, Cueboard and Boomroom. You can find out more about them in the video above and they're described by Retronyms as follows:

Deadbeat: Beat Dropper, Sound Mangler. An expressive surface that uses the accelerometer to stutter and filter the beat. Grab your iPad and launch Tabletop into the 7th dimension.

Cueboard: Beat Juggler. Resample, chop, and juggle your session. Capture any input and flip the beat to your heart's content!

Boomroom

Boomroom: Transcendent Reverb.The Boomroom is a high quality reverb with mind-blowing visuals. 'Pinch to boom' and create massive, cavernous sounds. Watch and listen as your kicks and snares emanate and clear out your chakras. You've never seen or heard a reverb like this.

You can find out more about the new devices in the video above. They're all available as in-app Tabletop purchases: Deadbeat costs £2.49; Cueboard is £1.99; and Boomroom can be yours for £5.99.