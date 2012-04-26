ReKawl for iOS helps save studio settings

It's not a new idea to take pictures to help recall settings when in the studio, but the ReKawl app aims to organise and simply the process.
By using your phone's built-in camera, the app can store photos away from your other photos, works cross platform storing DAW settings and hardware settings, plus once you are done you can export the settings as a standard HTML website.
You can organise by sound, session or if you're a touring musician, by set list, giving this application great value to guitarists and guitar techs. You can also build a custom tag library, use custom logos and easily share all the settings when done. It's a simple idea, but if ReKawl have nailed it, you might see this in the pocket of many studio bods and gigging musicians.