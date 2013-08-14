QuNexus keyboard survives serious abuse

Ever wondered what would be left of a Keith McMillen Instruments QuNexus keyboard after it's been dropped out of a window, run over by a car, hosed down with water and - of course - strapped to a watermelon and dropped out of a window again? Possibly not, but you're about to find out.

These 'quality assurance tests' were carried out to demonstrate the QuNexus's durability, and (spoiler alert) you probably won't be too surprised to learn that it seemingly passed them with flying colours.

The QuNexus 'smart sensor' keyboard is available now for $199.95 (plus tax and shipping) from the Keith McMillen Instruments website.