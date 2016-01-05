PSP emulates classic EMT reverbs in new PSP 2445 plugin

Taking inspiration from EMT's 244 and 245 hardware processors, PSP Audioware's 2445 is a new plugin that's designed to emulate these early digital reverbs.

The idea is that you get the sound and features of said hardware, but with a control set that goes beyond what was offered on the originals. You can choose to use just one of the emulations or both simultaneously.

PSP 2445 is on sale now from the PSP Audioware website. It's available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/RTAS/AAX formats and costs $99 (regular price is $129). A demo can be downloaded, too.