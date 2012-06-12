Propellerhead Polar Rack Extension previewed

Following the official unveilings of Radical Piano and Pulsar, Propellerhead has told us more about Polar, an "old-school harmonizer and pitchshifter effect with a host of modern tricks up its sleeves".

As well as the expected harmonizing, stereo widening and real-time pitchshifting applications, Polar also enables you to experiment with buffer looping and audio freezing to create more 'out there' effects.

It comes with selectable dual pitch-shifters with classic, smooth and looping algorithms, plus built-in LFOs, auto-panning, envelope and buffer lock. The delay and feedback features, meanwhile, enable you to turn single note recordings into arpeggios.

Polar will be launched at the same time as Reason 6.5 and Reason Essentials 1.5 in the second quarter of 2012. It'll be available for $69/€55 in the Propellerhead Rack Extensions store.