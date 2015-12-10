Propellerhead brings its Figure app to Windows 10 mobiles and PCs

Propellerhead's Figure iOS app is a great little tool if you want to make some music in just a few minutes, and now Windows 10 users can join the party, too. Available for both mobile devices and PCs that are running Microsoft's latest OS, you can download it now for free.

To recap, you get drum, bass and lead synth parts to work with, and thanks to the user-friendly interface, pretty much anyone can use these Reason-derived sounds to make songs. Everything is kept in key and in time, and your efforts can be shared with the Propellerhead community so that others can take them further.

You can download Figure on the Microsoft Store.