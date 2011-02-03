Producer Sessions Live 2011 announced

It's official: Producer Sessions Live, the music-making event from the makers of Computer Music and Future Music, is returning in 2011.

The two-day show made up of gear demos and pro masterclasses will take place on 3-4 September. For a reminder of last year's shenanigans, check out Future Music's aftermath gallery.

2011 artist and manufacturer appearances are still TBA - so keep it locked here for updates and sign up to the Producer Sessions Live newsletter if you want to be among the first to know when tickets go on sale.