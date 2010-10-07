Pro Tools HD Native: use it without DSP hardware

PRESS RELEASE: Avid today introduced Pro Tools | HD Native, enabling a growing market of music and post-production professionals to tackle demanding audio projects using the full capabilities of Pro Tools HD software running entirely on computer CPU host-processing power.

Taking advantage of the rapid advancement in the performance of computer processors, this newest member of the Pro Tools family couples the cutting-edge software features, premium sound quality and broad compatibility of Pro Tools | HD systems, with a highly efficient native audio driver. This combination offers customers outstanding performance without the additional dedicated processing hardware included in larger Pro Tools | HD DSP-assisted systems.

The Pro Tools | HD Native system offers customers a completely integrated professional hardware and software solution featuring a new Pro Tools | HD Native PCIe card and running Pro Tools HD software—delivering a new level of price-performance and simplified, open workflows for recording, editing and mixing. Providing the best audio quality, Pro Tools | HD Native uses Pro Tools HD Series interfaces for up to 64 channels of premium audio conversion and I/O. Support for SYNC HD enables accurate synchronization to picture for post-production workflows. For integrated monitoring and tactile control, the system integrates with Avid® ICON and C|24™ work surfaces, and features lossless session and project interchange with other Pro Tools and Avid video editing systems for simplified collaboration.

Additional features include:

Third-party DAW support: Opens up workflows by giving customers the flexibility to work on their DAW of choice with support for Core Audio and ASIO drivers, enabling broad compatibility with third-party audio applications, such as Apple Logic, Steinberg Cubase, and others, while also offering Avid-advantaged integration with our own solutions.

Integrated low latency mixer: Allows customers to focus on recording high quality audio with near-zero latency, rather than the distraction of managing a separate low latency mixer. The Pro Tools | HD Native PCIe card enables customers to easily establish a low latency monitor path directly in the Pro Tools system with the push of a button for set and forget direct monitoring while tracking.

Pro Tools HD Series Interface support: Offers customers the ability to achieve premium audio conversion with up to 192 tracks of audio, and up to 64 channels of I/O using HD I/O, HD OMNI and HD MADI. Customers can create flexible configurations that support a variety of analog and open digital formats for seamless integration into any audio environment. Giving customers an even broader selection of I/O, the system is also compatible with legacy Avid Pro Tools HD interfaces.

Broad compatibility: Provides customers the flexibility to use their platform of choice with the highest performance and stability available on a native platform, supporting both Windows 7 and Mac Snow Leopard 10.6 or higher.

What Customers are Saying

Early reviews are in, and the industry's hottest music and post production professionals are excited about new Pro Tools | HD Native.

According to Andrew Scheps, producer, mixer and engineer for bands such as the Rolling Stones, U2 and the Red Hot Chili Peppers: "Pro Tools | HD Native is amazing! It was incredibly easy to set up andallowed me to open up a mix I had been working on in HD and get right to work, using the same 64 channels of analog I/O as well as my Sync I/O. I even ran the same session with all the peripherals on my MacBook Pro with a Magma chassis. It works great!"

Glenn Rosenstein, audio post expert and multiplatinum producer/engineer whose credits include Ziggy Marley, U2 and Heaven Hill, said: "Pro Tools | HD Native is the natural evolution of a tried and true recording system.It takes full advantage of today's higher revving computers, while accessing all that is right and familiar with the Pro Tools environment. Compatibility is no issue—HD Native fits transparently and reliably into my world, bringing a new flexibility and unmatched sonic performance. I've noticed a definite boost in Pro Tools responsiveness, and a significantly more aggressive workflow. The Pro Tools|HD Native PCIe card, combined with the new compliment of Pro Tools HD Series I/O's, is truly the next step."

Nick Hemingway, producer and engineer for heavy metal bands such as Cancer, Desecration and ISOR, said: "What strikes me most is how snappy Pro Tools | HD Native works on my Windows 7 platform! Hitting playback is instantaneous and Pro Tools software loading time is faster than I've ever experienced. Having just finished a 20 day album tracking session with Pro Tools | HD Native, I have to say it's a joy to use. Long studio days of recording 18 simultaneous drum channels with very complicated independent headphone mixes, hundreds of drop ins & industrial strength elastic audio drum editing. Pro Tools | HD Native didn't miss a beat or get bogged down through the entire session, it's simply flawless."

Pricing and Availability



The Pro Tools | HD Native system will be available worldwide November 5 starting at $3,495 USD. Pro Tools | HD Native will also be available bundled with Pro Tools HD OMNI I/O starting at $5,995 USD. For regions outside of the U.S., please see your local retailer for pricing. For more information on features and availability, visit: www.avid.com.

