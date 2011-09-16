PreSonus Studio One v2 on the way, v1 half price

Launching a brand-new DAW is no easy task, but PreSonus has made a good fist of it with Studio One, which has been well received since its release in 2009. In fact, it recently made its mark in our poll to find the 15 best DAWs in the world today.

Now it's update time for Studio One: version 2 will be released on 17 October. We're told that this will offer "a range of key new features, including one which is quite literally unprecedented in the industry". Sounds intriguing - we'll have more news on that as we get it.

In the meantime, the good news is that the current versions of Studio One are now being sold for half their original prices - the Pro version is available for £169, while you can pick up the Artist version for £89. The upgrade from Artist to Pro is £89.

If you buy this now, you'll be able to move up to v2 when it's launched, though this will be a paid upgrade.