PPG WaveGenerator arrives for Mac and PC

Wolfgang Palm has announced that his PPG WaveGenerator synth is to be made available for Mac and PC, in VST 64 and 32 bit format.

Priced at €99, the plugin's shipping date is currently TBA.

Until now the WaveGenerator had been an iOS app only, albeit one that MusicRadar described as "One of the best, most professional synths on iPad."

Its release to Mac and PC DAWs will be greeted with enthusiasm, as will news that an AU version is set to follow shortly.

Wolfgang Palm also released a new video of the VST in action, being demonstrated by Geert Bevin (above).

The full specs for the Mac/PC edition are:

Creation of your own waves and wavetables

Playful sound creation simply by drawing or picking harmonics

256 waves assembled within a wave grid

3 Audio Oscillators

3 Noise generators, for audio and modulations

Classic 24 dB low pass filter, combined with an overdrive simulation.

Dual amplifier, for versatile control of 2 audio signals as well as panning.

13 Envelopes, for control of pitch, waveform, filter, noise, gain, and panning

4 LFOs

Powerful Step Sequencer with playback arpeggiator

Delay/Reverb effect

Audio engine with 2 synthesis modes, and variable wave blending quality.

Directly accessible context help for each module

Transform pictures into a sound !

• Free configurable schematic keypad, with extremely expressive modulation possibilities.

PPG WaveGenerator comes with more than 300 sounds of all categories, created by our sound designer team.

Transfer patches from the iPad app to the desktop app.

For more info, visit Wolfgang Palm.